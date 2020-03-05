

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot in a transit bus in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, has been transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a suspect fled the area. No suspect information has been released.

Road closures are in effect for a police investigation.

More to come.