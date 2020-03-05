Man seriously hurt after being shot in transit bus in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:11PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:35PM EST
A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot in a transit bus in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.
It happened in the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.
The victim, believed to be in his 50s, has been transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said a suspect fled the area. No suspect information has been released.
Road closures are in effect for a police investigation.
More to come.