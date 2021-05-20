Man seriously hurt after stabbing in North York condo tower
Police are seen outside a condo on Harding Avenue in Toronto after a man was stabbed on May 20, 2021. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 5:50AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in a condo in North York early on Thursday morning.
Paramedics said they were called to 5 Harding Avenue, on Jane Street south of Lawrence Avenue West, at 12:45 a.m.
They arrived to find a man suffering from serious stab wounds.
He was rushed a hospital trauma centre for treatment.