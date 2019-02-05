

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 50s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to a residential building at Roselawn and Marlee avenues at 4:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police arrived to find a man in his 50s suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was conscious and breathing when crews arrived.

Paramedics took him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators say they are looking for three male suspects, one of whom left a shoe at the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.