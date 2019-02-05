Man seriously hurt in Briar Hill stabbing: police
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 4:40PM EST
A man in his 50s is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to a residential building at Roselawn and Marlee avenues at 4:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Police arrived to find a man in his 50s suffering from at least one stab wound.
He was conscious and breathing when crews arrived.
Paramedics took him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators say they are looking for three male suspects, one of whom left a shoe at the crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.