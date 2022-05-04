A man is in hospital after being seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 404 in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on the northbound lanes of Highway 404 near Highway 407 just after 3 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident began after a car rear-ended a truck on the southbound lanes.

He said the driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, exited his vehicle and crossed the highway onto the northbound side, where he was struck by another vehicle.

The man was taken to a trauma centre. There is no update on his condition.

The incident resulted in several closures on Highway 404, including the northbound lanes at Steeles Avenue.

All lanes of the highway reopened just after 6 p.m.