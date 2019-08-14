Man seriously injured after collision in The Junction
Police are investigating after a man was struck by a pick-up truck in The Junction on Wednesday. (CTV News)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 9:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 9:36PM EDT
A man is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in The Junction on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called around 5 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Indian Road Crescent, east of Keeles Street, for reports of a collision.
Police said a man was lying down in a laneway behind a building when a pick-up truck ran over him.
Paramedics rushed him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene, police said.
Police said they are investigating.