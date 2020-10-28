Man seriously injured in collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga
OPP are investigating a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:50PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said a black Dodge pickup truck collided with an MTO crash truck on the westbound express lanes of the highway, just east of Mavis Road.
One person was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, Peel paramedics said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
OPP have closed the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Hurontario Street.