Man seriously injured in crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 427. (MTO)
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 5:58PM EST
A man is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to the highway’s southbound off-ramp to Eva Road around 4:45 p.m.
Police said a vehicle rolled over and an occupant was ejected.
A man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The southbound off-ramp to Eva Road is blocked due to the collision.