

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dynevor Road.

Toronto police said a victim was found conscious and breathing after he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There is no suspect information so far.