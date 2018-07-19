Man seriously injured in Fairbank shooting
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:30PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dynevor Road.
Toronto police said a victim was found conscious and breathing after he was shot in the leg.
He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
There is no suspect information so far.