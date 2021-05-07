Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Scarborough
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 11:15PM EDT
A man has been seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bellamy Road North and Pandora Circle, north of Lawrence Avenue East, Friday evening for a single-vehicle collision.
Police say a motorcyclist has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.