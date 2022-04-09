Man seriously injured in North York shooting: police
A man has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot near York University Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the area of Shoreham Drive and The Pond Road around 3:15 p.m.
When police arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.