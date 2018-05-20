

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in an apparently random stabbing attack at Spadina Station Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the pedestrian tunnel at the busy station at Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

One man was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

“Investigators believe this was a random unprovoked attack,” Toronto police said on their Twitter account.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a white male with an average height and build and puffy hair.

Subway and streetcar service was disrupted at Spadina Station for several hours because of the investigation, but all service has since resumed.