

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Laurence Avenue East and Galloway Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Toronto paramedics said that one patient was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Very few details have been provided thus far about the shooting. Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident.

More to come.