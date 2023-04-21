A man has been seriously injured after being shot in a bar in North York on Friday night.

Toronto police say they received reports of a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West, just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a bar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say his injuries appear to be life-threatening, and he is being rushed to the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.