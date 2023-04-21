Man seriously injured in shooting inside North York bar
Published Friday, April 21, 2023 10:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2023 10:39PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in a bar in North York on Friday night.
Toronto police say they received reports of a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West, just after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man inside a bar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say his injuries appear to be life-threatening, and he is being rushed to the hospital.
No suspect information was immediately available.