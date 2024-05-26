Woman rushed to hospital after stabbing at Toronto mall
Published Sunday, May 26, 2024 1:39PM EDT
A person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing at a mall in Toronto on Sunday.
According to police, a woman was stabbed by a man known to her at around 12:30 p.m. at Fairview Mall, located in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, possibly critical, injuries, paramedics said.
Mall security apprehended a suspect, they said. Police are now on scene.
More to come.
