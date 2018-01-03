

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a man shot and killed in Brantford on Monday evening as 34-year-old Jeffrey Ronald Maxner.

Police say Maxner arrived at Brantford General Hospital at around 5:30 p.m. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police later determined that Maxner was shot following an incident in the area of St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street.

Maxner died from his injuries in hospital.

“(The) Brantford Police Service does not believe that this was a random act, or that there is an ongoing risk to public safety as a result of the incident,” investigators said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Police presence will remain in the area of Terrace Hill St. and St. Paul Avenue.”

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators.