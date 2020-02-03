

A 37-year-old man shot multiple times by Toronto police near Scarborough Town Centre last month has died in hospital, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Monday.

Just after 12 p.m. on Jan. 18, the SIU said police in unmarked vehicles attempted to stop a red pickup truck they were watching in the area of McCowan Road and Town Centre Court.

There was an encounter between multiple officers and the man driving the pickup, and the SIU said more than one officer opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not said why he was under investigation.

On Monday morning, the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.