

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was shot multiple times by Toronto police near Scarborough Town Centre this afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit said officers were observing a 37-year-old man who was a person of interest in an investigation.

The SIU said just after 12 p.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Town Centre Court, officers in several unmarked vehicles conducted a takedown of a red pickup truck being driven by the man.

"There was an interaction, and multiple officers discharged their firearms," the agency said in a statement.

The SIU said the man was hit multiple times. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

Police said the injured man is also in custody but have not said what charges he is facing.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.