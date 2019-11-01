Man shot during apparent robbery in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 9:21PM EDT
A man has been injured after being shot during an apparent robbery in Mississauga on Friday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on Brandon Gate Dr. and Catalpa Road, west of Goreway Drive.
Peel police said the victim made his way to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information at this time.