

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after he was shot during a reported home invasion in Markham.

York Regional Police say that two males entered a home on Boxwood Crescent, located near Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East, on Monday afternoon and shot a man inside.

The suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say multiple other people were inside the home at the time of the incident, including children, but no other injuries were reported.

It is not clear if the suspects stole anything inside the home before they fled the scene.

Investigators have not released detailed suspect descriptions or a description of the vehicle involved.