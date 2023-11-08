Peel police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that left one man injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there was an altercation near Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard that resulted in the man being shot.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Police said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Roads in the area were closed for investigation but have since reopened.