

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital following a shooting in the downtown core on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near King and Bathurst streets at around 3 a.m.

Police say a dispute took place at a nightclub on King Street and continued outside into a nearby alley.

The man was shot during the altercation.

He made his own way to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police say they believe the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening but they are waiting for an update from the hospital.

Police are canvassing the area, searching for security video and are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects.

The age of the victim has not been released.