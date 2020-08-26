

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in the lobby of a building in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in a building near Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say that multiple suspects were reportedly seen running away following the shooting and may have gotten into a car.

No information has been released about the suspects at this time.

More to come…