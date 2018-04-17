

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the downtown core this morning.

Police were called to the area of King and Church streets at around 3 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired near the intersection.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a bullet hole in a vehicle in the area.

Police later learned that a man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but say two people were seen leaving the area in a cab.