

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who was shot several times while pumping gas into his Jeep in the city’s Lytton Park neighbourhood earlier this month has died of his injuries in hospital.

Toronto police say the man was at a Petro Canada station at 12:15 a.m. on March 9 in the area of Avenue Road south of Glencairn Avenue.

The victim had just got out of his Jeep when he was approached by a suspect wearing a mask who opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Sources told CP24 the suspect fired at least 14 rounds at the victim, shattering windows in his vehicle.

Footage from the scene that day showed police removing a handgun from the front seat of the victim’s vehicle and placing it in an evidence box.

It is not clear whether the victim fired back in self-defence during the encounter.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police identified him as 32-year-old Nashwan Yonan of Toronto.

He is the city’s 16th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.