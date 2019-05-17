

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot while stopped at a red light in Oshawa early Friday morning.

Police say that the victim and several friends were driving northbound on Thornton Road at around 3:10 a.m. when their vehicle came to a stop at a red light at Rossland Road.

Police say that an unknown assailant or assailants then opened fire on the vehicle, wounding the victim in the process.

The victim was subsequently rushed to Lakeridge Health – Oshawa by his friends. He was then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say that the shooting may be related to an earlier disturbance in the area of Whisky John's Bar and Grill and the BOSS Shisha Lounge on King Street West in Oshawa.

On Friday morning, a large police perimitre had been set up at the scene and at least six shell casings were visible on the pavement.

CP24’s cameras also captured police towing a vehicle with at least five bullet holes away from Lakeridge Health – Oshawa.

Police have said that they are interviewing at least 18 people in conection with the shooting, including witnesses and friends of the victim.

One neighbor who spoke to CP24 at the scene earlier on Friday morning said that they heard multiple gunshots at around 3:10 a.m. followed the sounds of someone screaming “he has been shot.” That neighbor said that they then spotted a silver car speeding away eastbound on Rossland Road.

Police say that they plan to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and surveillance camera footage.

Thornton Road is currently closed between Rossland Road and Prestwick Drive.