Man stabbed during apparent robbery in Scarborough, police say
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Sunday, July 30, 2023 11:07PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that left a man injured Sunday night.
It happened in the area of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East just before 10 p.m.
Police said a man was stabbed during an apparent robbery. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two male suspects fled in a blue BMW X3 in an unknown direction. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.