Man stabbed during carjacking at gas station in North York: police
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 8:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2023 10:50PM EDT
A man is in hospital after being stabbed during a carjacking at a gas station in North York Saturday night.
Toronto police were called to Petro Canada at the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a carjacking.
Police said the man’s car was robbed at knifepoint, and he sustained a stab wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Police said they do not have suspect descriptions at this time.