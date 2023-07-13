Police are on scene after a man was stabbed in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 2:30 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has been taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Police are looking for two suspects. Two additional suspects, a man and a woman, have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. More to come.