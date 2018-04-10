

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed to death inside a convenience store in East York early this morning.

The incident occurred inside a 7eleven in the area of O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det. Rob North said the victim, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was involved in a brief altercation prior to the stabbing.

He was rushed to a trauma centre but later died.

Investigators have not said if the victim was a customer or employee of the store or if he knew his assailant.

North said police will be reviewing video surveillance footage from inside the store.

“We are in the process of gathering that video,” he said. “We are really early in the investigation so we haven’t had an opportunity to do that yet but that is something we are going to look at.”

North did not provide any information about possible suspects.

“Right now we don’t have any suspect information,” he said. “We are waiting to get the video downloaded and I’m not going to release any suspect information at this time only because I want to maintain some integrity in the investigation for witnesses.”

Police are asking additional witnesses to come forward and speak to investigators.

“I’d like to ask that anyone who was in the intersection of Donlands and O’Connor at approximately 3 a.m. this morning who might be able to provide us with some information to please contact the homicide squad at 55 Division,” he said.

He added that police will likely be on scene for the remainder of the day.