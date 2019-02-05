

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who was struck by an arrow in a residential area of London, Ont. early Tuesday morning has died in hospital, police say.

London Police say they were called to Arbour Glen Crescent in the city’s northeast at 12:50 a.m. for a report of a male victim struck by an arrow.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say he was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police said later he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and they are still working to determine what led to the incident and whether the occurrence poses any risk to public safety.

A post-mortem examination on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have not identified the victim.