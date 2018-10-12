

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck a by vehicle travelling “at a high rate of speed” in the east end on Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard Street East and Lawlor Avenue, west of Victoria Park Avenue at 1:42 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that witnesses told them the pedestrian “flew in the air” when he was struck and fell to the ground suffering serious injuries.

He was found bleeding and unconscious, with a weak pulse and no other vital signs.

He was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.

Police said Gerrard Street East and Lawlor Avenue is closed to allow for an investigation.