Man struck by vehicle, critically injured in North Toronto
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:23PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2018 10:43PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Yonge and Eglinton area.
The pedestrian, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was struck at around 6:30 p.m. at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Toronto police later said his injuries were life-threatening.
Yonge Street was closed in both directions following the collision. The road has since reopened.