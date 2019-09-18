

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 50s who was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Wexford neighbourhood on Tuesday night has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police confirm.

It happened at around 8 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Crockford Boulevard, which is just east of Warden Avenue.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition but on Wednesday morning police confirmed that he had died sometime overnight.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear. Police continue to investigate.