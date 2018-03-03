

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male was pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in North York late Friday night.

Police say that officers found the unresponsive male on the ground after responding to a call for a reported shooting near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive at around 11:50 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics initially said that the victim was in his 40s.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating at the scene.

On Saturday morning, CP24’s cameras captured officers picking up several shell casings that were scattered on the ground.

Officers were also seen going door-to-door in a residential neighbourhood behind the shooting scene.