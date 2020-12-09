A man has burn injuries after his tent caught on fire in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a fire at a homeless encampment on Fraser Avenue, near Lamport Stadium, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Fire crews said at least three tents caught on fire at the encampment.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with burn wounds, police said.

Officers said the fire might have involved the explosion of propane tanks as people were reportedly throwing propane tanks into the fire.

Toronto fire is investigating the incident.

The latest encampment fire comes after crews responded to nine fires at encampments over the weekend. No injuries were reported.