Man sustains life-altering injuries after industrial accident in Richmond Hill
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:54PM EDT
Police say that a man has “life-altering injuries” after an industrial accident in Richmond Hill.
It happened on a construction site on Palmer Avenue east of Bayview Avenue just after 2 p.m.
Paramedics say the man fell 10 to 12 feet from a second floor window.
He was conscious and breathing at the scene, according to police.
The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.