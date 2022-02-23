A man is in hospital after being found shot in North York Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said they received reports just after 7 p.m. about a man stabbed in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they located the man with injuries initially believed to be from a stabbing.

Police later said that the injuries were from a gunshot.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The area where the victim was found was not where the shooting occurred, police said.

The exact location of the incident is not yet known.

No suspect information has been released.