Man taken to hospital after shooting in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, May 28, 2022 10:17PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 28, 2022 10:17PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in Mississauga Saturday evening, officials say.
The shooting happened in the area of Montevideo Road and Aquitaine Avenue, east of Glen Erin Drive.
Peel paramedics said one man was located suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, paramedics said.
No suspect information was immediately available.