Man taken to hospital after shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough. (CTV News/Francis Gibbs)
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 10:04PM EST
A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area Meandering Trail and Wolverine Way, north of Sheppard Avenue East, shortly before 9 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said the man was rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.
There is no suspect description at this time.