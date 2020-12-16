A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area Meandering Trail and Wolverine Way, north of Sheppard Avenue East, shortly before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics said the man was rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

There is no suspect description at this time.