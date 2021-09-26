Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, September 26, 2021 5:39PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 26, 2021 5:39PM EDT
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say officers were called to the downtown intersection just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.
When they arrived, paramedics had already transported the man to the hospital.
Toronto paramedics say the victim sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers are now searching the area to locate where the stabbing happened.
No suspect information has been released.