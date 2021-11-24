Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga
Peel police say a man was stabbed at a commercial property in Mississauga.
Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021 6:49PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 24, 2021 7:09PM EST
Peel police are investigating a stabbing in Mississauga that left a man seriously injured.
It happened at a commercial property in the area of Dixie Road and Britannia Road East just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Peel paramedics transported one man to a local hospital with serious injuries.
It is not known what led to the stabbing, but police said another man was taken into custody.