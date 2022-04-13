A stabbing in North York Wednesday evening left one man seriously injured.

It occurred in the area of Grandravine Drive and Keele Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.

No suspect information has been released.