Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022 10:41PM EDT
A stabbing in North York Wednesday evening left one man seriously injured.
It occurred in the area of Grandravine Drive and Keele Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from stab wounds.
He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released.