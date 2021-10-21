A male pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday night.

Toronto police say the collision occurred in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area before 10:30 p.m.

A man was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

Police have closed the westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East at McCowan Road for investigation.