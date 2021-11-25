Man taken to hospital and two people charged following ‘targeted’ shooting in Hamilton: Police
Hamilton police respond to a shooting Thursday, November 25, 2021. (Andrew Collins)
Published Thursday, November 25, 2021 11:32AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 25, 2021 6:14PM EST
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital and two other men have been charged following a shooting in Hamilton.
Hamilton police said they were called to the area of York and Old Guelph roads at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a shooting.
Police arrived and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital, where he was treated and released.
Officers spotted two males trying to flee the area and they were arrested, Hamilton police said.
In a news release issued Thursday evening, Hamilton police said the victim and the men who were charged knew each other. They described the shooting as a targeted incident and said they are not looking for any other suspects.
A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man — both from Hamilton — are now facing a list of charges, including assault with a weapon.
Hamilton Police did not name them.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.