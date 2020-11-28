Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 5:30PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a collision in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the area of Ellesmere and Neilson roads around 4:30 p.m.
Emergency crews extracted one person from a vehicle, police say.
Toronto paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.