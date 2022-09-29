Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Scarborough assault: police
Published Thursday, September 29, 2022 10:25PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.
The Toronto Police Service say they are investigating the alleged assault that occurred near a bus shelter at Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, just south of Highway 401, shortly after 4 p.m.
The victim is a man in his 50s, police say.
There is no further information on suspects or what led to the assault at this time.