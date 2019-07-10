

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 46-year-old Toronto man will be charged with manslaughter after another man found unconscious inside a Moss Park-area restaurant died of his injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

Investigators say that at 10:10 p.m. on July 1, paramedics were called to a restaurant at Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street for a report of an unconscious man inside.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Police were also called to the scene and determined the victim’s injuries were the result of an assault.

A suspect was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The next day, hospital staff contacted police to notify them that the victim’s condition had worsened.

He was placed on life support and passed away on July 6.

He was identified by police Wednesday as Dwain Frederick Adams, 61, of Toronto.

After receiving the autopsy results, police said the suspect’s charge will be upgraded to manslaughter.

Police identified him as Patrick Anthony Gayle.

He is expected to appear in court next at College Park on the morning of July 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.