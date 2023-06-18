Man transported to hospital following fire in Scarborough
Published Sunday, June 18, 2023 2:23PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2023 6:59PM EDT
First responders are on scene following a fire near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Ling Road.
Police said they received a call for a fire at around 1:40 p.m.
One man was transported to hospital in serious condition. Police have since said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police have said to expect road closures in the area. This is an ongoing investigation.