Man transported to trauma centre after stabbing near Sherbourne and Shuter streets
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:58AM EST
A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing downtown this morning.
It happened on the street near Sherbourne and Shuter streets at around 10:20 a.m.
Police say a man was stabbed in the buttocks and walked into a store to report the assault.
He was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers are searching for a male suspect who left the scene.
Police have not provided a suspect description.