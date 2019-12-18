

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing downtown this morning.

It happened on the street near Sherbourne and Shuter streets at around 10:20 a.m.

Police say a man was stabbed in the buttocks and walked into a store to report the assault.

He was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers are searching for a male suspect who left the scene.

Police have not provided a suspect description.