Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for allegedly committing an indecent act near a school in Leslieville.

Police say that at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, a man committed an indecent act near a school in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area.

The man was observed committing the act by an adult witness, according to police.

He is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, standing five foot, 10 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds, with a large build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, olive green jacket, grey track pants, carrying a red backpack.

Police say the man may have been accompanied by an elderly woman described as approximately 65 years-old, standing five foot, two inches to five foot, three inches tall, with shoulder-length blonde and grey hair. She was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.